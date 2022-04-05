SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Central Bank will begin on Wednesday the full rollover of US$14.8 billion in traditional foreign exchange swap contracts that expire on June 1, the BC said on Tuesday night.

“The execution of this rollover provides for the holding of daily traditional swap auctions and will comprise the period necessary for all the stock maturing on 6/1/2022 to be renewed,” the BC said in a note.

“The BC may change the lot offered each day, or even accept proposals in an amount lower than the offer, according to the demand conditions for the instrument, without prejudice to the objective of full rollover of the expiration date.”

Some in the market have even commented in recent weeks that the sharp fall in the dollar this year could serve as an argument for the BC to let part of the exchange swap contracts expire in order to reduce the stock of these assets – which would give the Central Bank more space to be able to intervene again with the offer of swaps if necessary.

The amount of traditional foreign exchange swap contracts sold by the BC and held by the market is US$98.837 billion, according to data on the autarchy’s website.

(By Jose de Castro)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat