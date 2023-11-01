Copom statement says that a reduction rate of 0.5 percentage points at each meeting is “appropriate”

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) signaled that the basic rate, the Selic, is expected to fall from 12.25% to 11.75% per year at the next meeting, on December 12th and 13th. Here’s the complete of the statement from the central bank (PDF – 139 kB).

The directors of the monetary authority decided this Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023) to reduce the base interest rate to 12.25%, with a cut of 0.5 percentage points. According to the text released by the BC, the rate of cuts of 0.5 pp is “appropriate to maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process”.

With the decision of this 4th (1st.nov), the base interest fell to the lowest level since May 2022, when it was 11.75% per year. The monetary authority cut the Selic for the 3rd meeting in a row. It was also the third consecutive reduction of 0.5 percentage points. The decision was unanimous.

THE COMMUNICATION

The BC board said that the international scenario is adverse and that long-term interest rates in the United States have increased. Furthermore, core inflation shows resistance to yielding in “several countries”. The Copom cited geopolitical tensions as a factor in the uncertain external environment.

“The central banks of the main economies remain determined to promote the convergence of inflation rates towards their targets in an environment marked by pressures on labor markets. The Committee assesses that the scenario requires attention and caution on the part of emerging countriess,” he said.

The statement also says that Brazil has recorded a set of indicators “consistent” with the economic slowdown scenario. Brazil’s inflation maintained a disinflation trajectory, but remains above the compatible range for meeting the target.

Unanimously, he said that the BC foresees a reduction of the same magnitude in the Selic in the next meetings, which would take the Selic from 12.25% to 11.75% in the next meeting.

SELIC RATE

Base interest is the main instrument for controlling the rise in the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), which measures the country’s official inflation. The accumulated rate in 12 months was 5.19% in September. The level is above the target of 3.25%, with a tolerance range of up to 4.75%.

The BC’s Focus Bulletin showed on Monday (Oct 30) that the financial market is betting on inflation of 4.63% in 2023 and 3.90% in 2024. Both are within the target.

Monetary policy has a delayed effect. O “relevant horizon” of monetary policy is approximately 18 months – or 1 and a half years. Therefore, the decision of this 4th (1st.nov) has repercussions in the first months of 2025. From 2024 onwards, the inflation target is 3%. The government has set an ongoing target at this level. The tolerance range is 1.5% to 4.5%.

Brazil was one of the first countries to raise the base interest rate after the covid-19 pandemic, when the world suffered from an inflationary cycle. With the reduction in inflation and future expectations of the index, the Selic rate began to be reduced. In the United States, the Fed (Federal Reservethe Central Bank of the USA) chose this 4th (1st.Nov) to maintain the range of the country’s basic interest rate, from 5.25% to 5.50% per year.

INDICATIONS TO BC

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadannounced on Monday (30.Oct) Rodrigo Alves Teixeira It is Paulo Picchetti for Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision and International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management departments, respectively. Maurício Moura and Fernanda Guardado will occupy the positions, but only in January 2024.

Both of their terms will end on December 31, 2023. The nominees still need to go through a hearing and approval by the Senate. The government is interested in appointing them before the Congress recess at the end of the year. Otherwise, the 1st Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting in 2024 will have the current composition.

The first meetings will be on January 30th and 31st and then on March 19th and 20th. The 1st meeting will be during the Congress recess, when there will be no hearings. The 2nd may not have enough time for approval.

The government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is interested in expanding its participation. For now, there are 2 members appointed by the president:

Gabriel Galípolo – director of Monetary Policy;

– director of Monetary Policy; Ailton de Aquino Santos – Director of Inspection.

With 2 more names, you will have 4 votes – out of a total of 9 – to vote on the monetary policy decision.

COCOM

The board is made up of 8 directors and the president of the B.C. (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto. Everyone votes for the monetary policy decision and the decision is the choice of the majority. Read the names of the Copom members:

Roberto Campos Neto – president of the BC;

– president of the BC; Carolina de Assis Barros – Director of Administration;

– Director of Administration; Fernanda Guardado – director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management;

– director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management; Ailton de Aquino Santos – Director of Inspection;

– Director of Inspection; Renato Dias de Brito Gomes – director of Financial System Organization and Resolution;

– director of Financial System Organization and Resolution; Diogo Abry Guillen – director of Economic Policy;

– director of Economic Policy; Gabriel Galípolo – director of Monetary Policy;

– director of Monetary Policy; Otavio Ribeiro Damaso – Director of Regulation.

The team’s composition of 9 people prevents there from being a tie in the monetary policy decision. They meet every 45 days to set interest rates. The meetings last 2 days, always on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

According to the calendar, the next meeting will be on December 12th and 13th, 2023. The Copom’s decision is announced on the 2nd day (Wednesday) through a statement on BC page. The minutes of the meeting are published up to 4 working days after the date of the meetings. That is, on the following Tuesday. know more here.

Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) Meeting | Raphael Ribeiro/BCB – October 27, 2023

When setting the Selic rate (Special Settlement and Custody System), the Central Bank buys and sells federal public bonds to keep interest rates close to the value established at the meeting.

Selic is the main instrument for controlling the country’s official inflation. The IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) measures the country’s official rate.

PUBLIC WORKERS

The Copom meeting this 4th (1st.nov) was marked by the participation of the president of the B.C. (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, and the directors in an act carried out by public employees. After meeting in the morning, the BC’s top brass went to the front of the headquarters, in Brasília, to be present at the demonstration calling for career restructuring and salary increases.

The standard operation for BC employees began on July 3 of this year. The strike has delayed the release of monthly economic and financial data from the monetary authority. The category states that there will also be problems in the implementation schedule of the technological agenda, such as Real Digital and innovations in Pix.

Watch (44s):

The category says there are difficulties for Minister Esther Dweck’s team (Management and Innovation in Public Services) in accepting the career request.

Campos Neto was alongside the director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, who was appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The president of the BC has already expressed concerns about the BC’s public servants. Other directors also asked for improvements to the category, including Ailton Aquino, from the Inspection Directorate, who was also appointed by the current government.

See images of the moment recorded by the photographer from Power360 Sergio Lima: