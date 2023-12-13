A statement from the monetary authority indicates that there will be a 0.5 percentage point cut at the next meeting

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank said this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) that it should reduce the basic rate, the Selic, by 0.5 percentage points in January. It would be the 5th cut in a row and the 5th of the same magnitude. The base interest would fall from 11.75% to 11.25% per year.

The monetary authority decided this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) to cut the Selic rate, for the 4th time. This was the last meeting of Central Bank directors this year and this Selic level will remain until at least January 31, 2024.

The reduction in the Selic rate began in August, when inflation and future expectations for the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) decreased. Monetary policy is one of the tools to control the population's purchasing power.

“If the expected scenario is confirmed, the committee members unanimously foresee a reduction of the same magnitude in the next meetings and assess that this is the appropriate pace to maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process”said Copom.

The statement said that the current situation indicates a slower disinflation process. Future inflation expectations are “only partial re-anchoring” and the external scenario is challenging. He said that the total magnitude of the cycle of cuts in the Selic will depend on the evolution of inflation dynamics.

He argued that it is necessary to maintain a contractionary monetary policy until “not only the disinflation process is consolidated but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”.

SELIC HISTORY

The Selic rate will reach its lowest level since May 2022, when it was also at 11.75%. It dropped 2 percentage points in 2023. Remember the cuts announced by the BC in the last 4 meetings:

August 2023 – cut from 13.75% to 13.25%;

– cut from 13.75% to 13.25%; September 2023 – cut from 13.25% to 12.75%;

– cut from 13.25% to 12.75%; November 2023 – cut from 12.75% to 12.25%;

– cut from 12.75% to 12.25%; December 2023 – cut from 12.25% to 11.75%.

The disinflation processis not won”, said the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, on December 5th. Despite this, he assesses that GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is structurally higher with lower inflation.

Before August, Brazil had spent 1 year with Selic at 13.75%. The Central Bank and, in particular, the president of the monetary authority were criticized by the federal government because of maintaining interest rates at this level for a prolonged period of time.

More recently, on Tuesday (Dec 12), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said it was necessary “to mix” with the heart of Campos Neto to reduce interest rates. Despite the charge, the tone is milder than in the past, when the Central Bank had not yet announced any cut in the Selic.

In July 2023, Lula stated that Campos Neto had to understand that “he doesn't own Brazil”. The PT called the BC president “footman” and associated it with the acts of January 8th.

Campos Neto has already responded in recent months that the Central Bank is a technical institution that operates without political bias and that carried out the largest cycle of readjustment of the Selic rate in 2021 and 2022, which harmed the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and contributed to a government with less inflation in 2023.

INFLATION AND PROJECTIONS

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced on Tuesday (Dec 12) that the annual inflation rate fell from 4.82% to 4.68% in November. In other words, inflation accumulated over 12 months is within the range allowed by the target, which is 3.25%, with a tolerance of up to 4.75%.

The financial market's expectation is for an additional slowdown in December, from 4.68% to 4.51%, according to Boletim Focus projections.

With this, inflation will be 2 years above targets and the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, will not need to publish the 3rd letter in a row for not having met the inflation objective.