BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Central Bank (BC) employees approved in an assembly on Monday the start of an indefinite strike starting on April 1, the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) said. Fabio Faiad.

The category has been pressuring the government for salary readjustments and restructuring of careers and has already been adopting standard operation, with daily stoppages at specific times.

According to Faiad, the adoption of the strike was supported by more than 90% of the participants of the assembly held this Monday afternoon, which brought together 1,200 people. At the meeting, a collective delivery of leadership positions was also discussed.

The Central Bank did not immediately comment on the decision announced by the union.

Since last week, the Central Bank has been postponing the release of indicators and statistics. On Monday, the publication of statistics related to the month of February on the external sector, credit and fiscal result were postponed.

The monetary authority did not inform the reasons for the change, but the union attributes the obstacles to the movement of servers.

According to Faiad, representatives of the servers met on Saturday with the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, but there was no formal proposal for readjustment or restructuring of careers.

(By Bernardo Caram)

