Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 19:09

The second part of the situation analysis session of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which had started at 2:14 pm, ended at 6:36 pm. Situational analysis is the first phase of the Copom, in which important topics for decision-making on the Selic rate are revisited. The discussion about the situation continues into the morning of this Wednesday, 20th. Tomorrow afternoon, the second part of the meeting will take place, when the committee defines the Selic level, which will be announced at 6:30 pm.

After the start of monetary easing in August, basic interest rates in the Brazilian economy are at 13.25% per year, from 13.75% before. The financial market is unanimous in its bet on a new reduction of 0.50pp, to 12.75% per year, as widely signaled by the Central Bank. In August, the Copom stated that its members unanimously anticipated a reduction of the same magnitude in subsequent meetings. Since then, when participating in public events, BC directors have repeated that the “bar” is high to accelerate the pace.