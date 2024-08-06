Monetary authority says it is time to monitor inflation prospects “without committing to future strategies”

The minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) published this Tuesday (Aug 6, 2024) says that the collegiate “will not hesitate” to raise the Selic (base interest rate) if deemed necessary. According to the document, this was a unanimous decision. Here is the full (PDF – 293 kB).

O central bank wants to watch the prospects for rising inflation with caution. The monetary authority has decided not to commit “with future strategies”but an increase in the base interest rate may occur if maintaining the rate at 10.5% per year does not control price indexes.

“It will evaluate the best strategy: on the one hand, if the […] maintaining the interest rate for a sufficiently long time will bring inflation to the target over the relevant horizon; on the other hand, the committee unanimously reinforced that it will not hesitate to raise the interest rate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target if it deems it appropriate”says the text.

The minutes reinforced the monetary authority’s previous signaling: that it is necessary to maintain a contractionary monetary policy for “enough time”.

On July 31, the Central Bank decided to keep the Selic rate unchanged at 10.50% per year. This is the second time in 2024 that the body has made this decision – both times unanimously.

The Central Bank’s role is to keep Brazil’s inflation at the center of the target (3%) at the end of each year. One way to do this is by raising interest rates. More expensive credit slows down consumption and production. As a result, prices tend not to rise as quickly.

Copom highlighted external factors as the most worrying for pressure on inflation. It mentioned the rise in the dollar and also the lower-than-expected employment results in the United States, which have been seen by the market as signs of a recession.

O Fed (Federal Reservethe US central bank) also announced that it would maintain US interest rates in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Higher tax rates in developed countries make treasuries of these nations attractive to investors. Thus, there is a strengthening of the dollar in relation to emerging nations.

With the US currency more expensive, the tendency is for Brazilian inflation to be pressured by the effects on the dynamics of imports and exports. Find out more in this report.

“As usual, the committee will focus on the mechanisms of transmission of the external situation to the domestic inflationary dynamics and its impact on the prospective scenario. It was also reinforced that a scenario of greater global uncertainty and more abrupt exchange rate movements requires greater caution in the conduct of domestic monetary policy.”the document states.

On the domestic front, the Central Bank reinforced the need for Brazil to better manage its public accounts. It said there was a lack of enthusiasm “in the effort of structural reforms and fiscal discipline”.

The federal government increased its projections for a deficit by the end of the year, which led to the need to make cuts to the 2024 Budget. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced in early July restrictions on public accounts totaling R$15.0 billion.

Understand what policies are:

monetary – control of the money supply and interest rates by the Central Bank to regulate economic activity;

Supervisor – government decisions on spending and tax collection to influence the economy.

“It was noted that the most recent perception of market agents regarding the growth of public spending and the sustainability of the current fiscal framework, together with other factors, has been having relevant impacts on asset prices and expectations.”

The greater dynamism of domestic indicators, such as the labor market, is also mentioned. According to Copom, these indices are above expectations.

All directors of the Central Bank, including the 4 appointed by the current government, chose to maintain the basic interest rate at 10.50%.