Interim Director of Monetary Policy says that projections are unanchored because of the debate on inflation targets

The interim director of Monetary Policy at the BC (Central Bank)Diogo Guillen, stated that the monetary authority must assess whether the new fiscal rule that will be presented by the government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will consolidate projections and improve the path of public debt.

The interim director stated that expectations are unanchored for the next 4 years and because of the debate on changes in the inflation target. He participated in an event sponsored by the Goldman Sachs Brazilin São Paulo, this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023)

Guillen is Director of Economic Policy, but has been acting on an interim basis in Monetary Policy since the departure of Bruno Serra Fernandes. He will remain in office while Lula’s government does not make Rodolfo Fróes’ name official.

The businessman was recommended by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and still needs Senate approval to hold office. Upon taking office, he will have a mandate of 4 years, and may be re-elected for the same period.

The Minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) released this Tuesday (28.Mar) recognized the “commitment” government with the definition of a new spending ceiling. He argued that a fiscal framework “solid” It is “believable“may lead to a lawsuit”disinflationary”, which would be benign for having an effect “in the expectations channel”.

According to the Copom minutes, the efficiency of the new spending cap rule could improve expectations for inflation and interest rates, reduce uncertainty in the economy and risk associated with Brazilian assets.

“The committee assesses that the commitment to implementing the fiscal package demonstrated by the Ministry of Finance, and already identified in fiscal statistics and fuel recharging, mitigates fiscal stimuli on demand, reducing the risk of high inflation in the short term. Furthermore, the committee will continue to monitor the design, processing and implementation of the fiscal framework that will be presented by the government and voted on by Congress.”, said the minutes.

The Copom still assesses the fiscal scenario as uncertain regarding the new fiscal framework and the impacts on inflation and interest expectations on the path of the public debt.

The BC kept the Selic at 13.75% per annum on Wednesday (22.Mar) and, in a statement, said it will stay at this level for a long time. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddid not like it and stated that the tone was “worrisome”. He stated that day that he expected a minute more “attenuated”.

The minister claims that inflation in Brazil is more controlled than in the developed world. He also said that the high Selic has an impact on federal revenue.