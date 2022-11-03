by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The results of the banking system should remain resilient despite uncertainties in the economic scenario, after stability in the profitability indicator in the first half of 2022, the Central Bank pointed out on Thursday, warning of an increase in risk observed in concessions. credit.

In its Financial Stability Report, which takes into account data from the first half of this year, the BC showed that the system’s net profit was 138 billion reais in the 12 months ended in June, 5% higher than that recorded in 2021 and 20% higher than in 2021. above that observed in the 12 months ended in June last year.

“After recovery in 2021, the profitability of the system has stabilized close to pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “The system’s results are expected to remain resilient, although there are uncertainties regarding the economic scenario in the medium term.”

According to the Director of Inspections at the Central Bank, Paulo Souza, bank credit for individuals maintained a high pace of growth, especially in non-consigned credit and credit cards – lines that have higher interest rates.

“Risk materialization increased due to riskier concessions in previous quarters and should still remain high, in the BC’s assessment, due to the maintenance of risk appetite of financial institutions, especially in credits to families and microenterprises”, he said.

According to the director, the BC has been warning the banking system to continue seeking the quality of loan concessions because “an increase in problematic credit” has been observed in non-consigned, credit card and vehicle purchase lines.

In this context, the report stated that “concern is growing about the effect of possible frustration of economic activity on the materialization of credit risk”.

The federal government projects that Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 2.5% in 2023, as it does not find support from market analysts. According to the latest Focus bulletin, the growth projection in 2023 is at 0.64%. The BC estimate for next year is 1.0%.

In the case of credit cards, Souza stressed that the volume of assets considered problematic already exceeds that recorded in the period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The director explained that the analysis of problematic assets points out risks to the system even before the default is materialized.

In this scenario of risk expansion, the BC report pointed out that the provisions for losses by banks increased, remaining at a “comfortable” level, above the expected losses.

“Analysis carried out by the BC indicates that there is no relevant risk to financial stability,” he said.

(By Bernardo CaramEdited by Camila Moreira and Isabel Versiani)