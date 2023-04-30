Minister of Planning stated that, for each condition that the government resolves to lower the rate, the monetary authority imposes another

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebetsaid that if the PL (bill bill) of the new fiscal framework is approved in the National Congress, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank) will no longer have “sorry” not to lower the basic rate, the Selic, “even if it is 0.25 percentage point”. The base interest has been at 13.75% per annum since September 2022.

“Each condition that the BC places [para não abaixar a taxa de juros] and we solve it, they put others. And now what are you going to put?”, He asked. The statements were given in an interview with the newspaper Economic value released this Saturday (29.Apr.2023).

According to the minister, “everything is on track” for the text to be approved in the Chamber of Deputies in May and, in the Senate, in the 1st week of June “at the latest”.

Tebet stated that only the judgment to impose conditions for the tax exemption of tax incentives for ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) from the IRPJ (Personal and Legal Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on or Net Income) guarantees half of the revenue needed by the government to make the fiscal framework viable.

On Wednesday (April 26), the 1st panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided unanimously in favor of the measure. According to the minister, the process reaches the STF (Federal Supreme Court) with force after being defined by 9 votes to 0.

“In the legal aspect, we are well equipped, but, in addition to that, the Supreme Court is aware that if we want to have fiscal responsibility, and this is fundamental to impact the drop in interest rates, we need to increase revenue”he said.

During the interview, the Minister of the Budget also stated that there was a “misinterpretation” on a possible decriminalization of LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) included in the fiscal framework presented by the government. He argued that the text only allows changing the goal, and does not interfere with the mandatory compliance.

“The LRF has never stopped the government from non-compliance. Goal is goal. If I have external factors that prevent me from meeting the goal, such as a pandemic, we send a PLN [projeto de lei do Congresso] and Congress changes the target […] If Congress wants to make some adjustment, there is no problem, as long as it is in the institutional aspect. We have to satisfy Congress, we have the TCU [Tribunal de Contas da União] on our tail”he stated.

CPI OF JANUARY 8

Tebet denied that the joint parliamentary commission of inquiry into the January 8 acts could hinder the approval of the new fiscal rule in Congress. He argued that the population wants jobs and food and, therefore, should not get involved in the same way as with the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of covid.

“They [as pessoas] did not experience the 8th of January up close. The population has already turned the key, in the following sense: I’m still on the right, I’m against Lula, but I don’t want Bolsonaro. Bubbles that feed back have 7% to 8% of the networks. It won’t stop anything. at the time that [Arthur] Lira he wants, he puts it in plenary”he declared.

TAX AND ADMINISTRATIVE REFORM

For the minister, the tax reform proposed by Fernando Haddad’s economic team should be approved in the 1st half of this year in the Chamber and at the end of the 2nd, in the Senate. “You have to make concessions in education, health and services, and then it passes”he said.

When commenting on the administrative reform, Simone Tebet said that it is not something for the immediate. “It may be that in the 2nd half, after the Chamber delivers the tax reform, Lira wants to resume the PEC [Proposta de Emenda à Constituição] 32, but I wouldn’t worry about her right now.”he stated.

TENSIONS WITH AGRO

In the interview, the minister also stated that agribusiness is willing to discuss tax reform and that the current tensions involving the sector are related to the land issue. “more than anything else”. According to her, it is necessary to amend the Constitution and ensure that land compensation payments are made in cash instead of agrarian debt securities.

“The agribusiness environment is in turmoil for other reasons. I’m from agribusiness. It has much more to do with the invasion of productive areas, the demarcation of indigenous areas without due compensation in cash”he stated.

4 MONTHS OF LULA’S GOVERNMENT

When asked what is her assessment of the first 4 months of the president’s current term Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Simone Tebet said that there are “involvement”, “commitment to Brazil” is “loyalty to the country” by the government.

“It’s not because I’m liberal that my role is to cut costs. It is to find space for the social. I am interested in the quality of spending, in ridding the State of what is superfluous, which goes down the drain”he said.