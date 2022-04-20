BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank will resume the release of data from the Focus survey next Tuesday, the autarchy said on Wednesday, after the suspension of the strike by the agency’s servers.

According to the BC, Tuesday’s release will present data with reference to the dates of April 1, April 8, April 15 and April 22.

The publication of the bulletin, which captures the market’s perception of economic indicators, was suspended since the beginning of the category’s strike, which is pressing the government for salary readjustments.

On Tuesday, BC servers approved the suspension of the strike that started at the beginning of the month, but they will continue to work on a standard operating regime, with partial daily stoppages, employees’ representatives said.

(By Bernardo Caram)

