Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 21:30

The Central Bank published a resolution this Wednesday, 4th, which deals with measures necessary to carry out the sharing of data and information on signs of fraud. The measure complies with Joint Resolution No. 6, of May 23, 2023, which establishes that financial, payment institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by the BC, except consortium administrators, must share with other institutions, through a system electronic data, data and information on signs of fraud.

According to the BC, the measure aims to reduce information asymmetry in access to data and information used to support procedures and controls of these institutions to prevent fraud, aiming to reduce the occurrence of such events in the National Financial System and the Payment System Brazilian.

The Resolution published in this fourth discipline minimum scope of data and information to be shared, functionalities for system interoperability, requirements for contracting the data and information sharing service, detailing the parameters related to service level agreements, as well as technical safety requirements.

The standard determines that institutions consider signs of occurrences or attempts of fraud, at least, in the following activities: opening a deposit account or payment account; provision of payment services; maintaining a deposit account or payment account; and contracting credit operations.

In the case of payment service provision activities, the following services are initially covered: transfers between accounts within the institution itself; Available Electronic Transfer (TED); payment transactions using checks; instant payment transactions (Pix); transfers through Credit Document (DOC); payment slips; and withdrawals of resources in kind.

The BC Resolution also establishes that institutions are responsible for recording data and information on signs of occurrences or attempted fraud in the electronic system within a maximum of 24 hours from the moment of identification. In addition, institutions must make a monthly declaration of compliance with the registration in relation to data and information on evidence from the previous month, by the 15th.

The standard also establishes requirements to facilitate the implementation of interoperability between electronic systems. It also includes parameters for availability of the electronic system, recovery time and provides response times to queries to records. The resolution also describes, in relation to technical and security requirements, parameters on authentication, encryption, intrusion testing and mechanisms for traceability in access to data and information.

Institutions have until November 1st to implement the measures. This deadline only does not apply to provisions related to service level agreements and the functionality of the declaration of conformity. In this case, the deadline to be met is February 1, 2024.