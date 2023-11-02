Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 02/11/2023 – 9:00

As of this Wednesday, November 1st, joint resolution number 6/2023 of the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) and the National Monetary Council (CMN) comes into force, which provides for the sharing of data and information on suspected fraud between financial institutions operating in Brazil and regulatory bodies. The measure aims to mitigate the actions of criminals who, in the last year alone, caused losses of R$2.5 billion to customers, banks and other companies operating in the segment.

The new resolution has moved the sector, which is looking for solutions and technologies that help transmit data about possible fraud. Consequently, identity verification and risk management platforms have attracted institutions to take measures in response to the resolution, so that there is no risk of being punished.

According to the BC, the financial sector recorded more than 4.1 million frauds in 2021, compared to 2.6 million in the previous year – a growth of 57.7% in just 1 year. In comparison with frauds registered in 2019 (1.2 million), the numbers more than tripled in a period of 2 years.

For idwall, a technology company specializing in identity management, the concept of the solution proposed by BC regulations is in accordance with the company’s business model, through the platform that is already present in several financial institutions in the country, expanding its fraud prevention, security and reliability strategies.

Through the tool, banks and other financial institutions gather information obtained from security checks into an integrated profile for each user. If any suspicious activity is detected, the profile is included in specific segmentation, creating different filters to identify fraudsters. Data can be analyzed, and all evidence collected is centralized on the platform. This way, according to the company, it is possible to evaluate each case, establishing strict security control, but still offering a good experience for well-intentioned users or those who may have had their data stolen.

Furthermore, it is also possible for the stored data to be shared with audits, other players and the Central Bank itself, complying with the entity’s resolution, curbing fraud and making the financial system safer.

“In addition to meeting the regulatory requirement for sharing the fraud marker base, we value the quality of validation and identity management at all moments of the user’s life cycle. From an in-depth onboarding process, to checks at critical moments, such as a Pix in suspicious conditions or requests to change registration data such as passwords, email and contact telephone numbers, for example”, explains idwall’s CRO, Rafael d’Ávila.

Also according to idwall, the tool guarantees data interoperability by exporting encrypted data between agents governed by the new resolution, or through its APIs, in a quick and integrated way. The technology company is also developing a complementary solution, within the platform, which will be available soon, to strengthen the security of the entire ecosystem in relation to Resolution nº6/2023.

Therefore, every time a company in the financial segment identifies suspicious patterns or fraud attempts occurring within its own system, it must report this incident so that it is available for the knowledge of other financial institutions, with the purpose of strengthening the security of the financial sector. ecosystem – this way, other banks can take relevant actions to prevent a fraudster from entering their activities from the first validation.

According to the Central Bank and the CMN, it is defined, based on the force of the resolution, that financial institutions will have to share at least four relevant pieces of information with each other. Are they:

Identification of who, according to available evidence, would have carried out or attempted to carry out the fraud, when applicable; The description of the signs of the occurrence or attempted fraud; Identification of the institution responsible for recording data and information; It is Identification of the data of the recipient account and its holder, in the case of transfer or payment of resources.

idwall guarantees that the tool complies with LGPD and ISO 27001 for information security management. The company also says that it follows strict control and monitoring standards to ensure the security and assertiveness of solutions and tools.

“In a highly competitive market, financial institutions must adopt the smart friction strategy. It’s a delicate equation, between placing security barriers that only give access to real users, but without compromising the experience by making the process bureaucratic or time-consuming”, adds the idwall CRO.

Attentive institutions

A This is Money consulted some financial institutions in order to understand how they are preparing to comply with the resolution. SumUp, from the mobile payment sector, stated that it was aware and prepared to forward the information to the BC.

“We see it in a positive light. Currently, the payment methods market, in terms of fraud prevention, is becoming increasingly united. Companies are increasingly willing to share information and help each other, bearing in mind that the only common enemy are fraudsters. Bacen’s proposal comes to centralize and facilitate this sharing, so the measure should generate a positive impact in the fight against fraudsters”, said SumUp’s Fraud Prevention Manager, Gustavo Magri, exclusively.

The executive also highlights that the brand is attentive to discussions within payments sector associations and that they have chosen a partner company to help meet the resolution.

MB Pay, a payment institution for Mercado Bitcoin, PaGol, a free digital account partner of Gol and Smiles, and Z1, a digital bank for generation Z, informed that they chose the idwall platform to comply with Joint Resolution No. 6 .