The Central Bank (BC) announced this Thursday, the 15th, an incident involving the security of personal data linked to 8,032 Pix keys at Banco BTG Pactual. According to the BC, the failures were isolated and occurred between July 23rd and August 5th of this year.

The personal data exposed would be: user name, masked CPF, relationship institution, branch, account number and type.

“No sensitive data was exposed, such as passwords, information on transactions or financial balances in transactional accounts, or any other information subject to banking secrecy. The information obtained is of a registration nature, which does not allow movement of funds, nor access to accounts or other financial information,” the bank clarifies.

The BC also says that people who had their registration data obtained from the incident will be notified exclusively through the application or internet banking of their relationship institution, and that neither the BC nor the participating institutions will use other means of communication with affected users, such as messaging applications, phone calls, SMS or email.

The BC informs that it will continue with the detailed investigation of the case and may apply sanctioning measures provided for in the current regulations.