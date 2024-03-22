Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 17:35

The Central Bank reported this Friday, 22nd, a leak of registration data linked to Pix keys due to security flaws at the institution Sumup Sociedade de Crédito Direto SA (Sumup SCD). Between September 28, 2023 and March 16, 2024, 87,368 Pix keys under the institution's custody and responsibility were affected.

This was the BC's second notification about a Pix key data leak in a week.

On Monday, the 18th, the BC disclosed the same problem in 46,093 Pix keys linked to the Fidúcia Sociedade de Crédito ao Microentrepreneur and the Small Business Limited.

Once again, the BC reported that no sensitive data was exposed, such as passwords, information on transactions or financial balances in transactional accounts, or any other information subject to banking secrecy. “The information obtained is of a registration nature, which does not allow movement of resources, nor access to accounts or other financial information.”

People who have had their data exposed will be notified exclusively through the application or through the internet banking of their relationship institution. “Neither BC nor participating institutions will use any other means of communication to affected users, such as messaging applications, phone calls, SMS or email.”

According to the financial system regulator, the necessary actions were taken to investigate the case in detail and the sanctioning measures provided for in current regulations will be applied.