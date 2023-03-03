Transaction is carried out on Facebook Pay; bank transfers on the platform were already authorized since 2021

O BC (Central Bank) authorized this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) that holders of credit, debit and prepaid cards of the brands Visa It is MasterCard make purchases through WhatsApp. This type of transaction in the Facebook Pay Program, as the payment system through the messaging application is called.

In March 2021, the two operators had been authorized to transfer funds, deposits and prepaid operations through WhatsApp. Since that year, BC was analyzing the release of purchases through Facebook Pay.

“In this way, there are no more regulatory impediments to carrying out purchase transactions with credit, debit and prepaid cards through WhatsApp (P2M). This new functionality joins the transfer of resources between users of this application, authorized in March 2021 (P2P)”highlighted the Central Bank in a note.

Accession

The monetary authority also clarified that the membership of new institutions (accreditors or payment issuers) interested in participating in Facebook Pay remains open. Once approved, new participants in the tool must wait a month to start operating WhatsApp transactions. According to BC, the deadline is necessary to preserve competition in the means of payment market.

“In compliance with the regulatory principles related to competition and non-discrimination aspects, the BC determined that the start of payment transactions in production through the WhatsApp application must be communicated by the settlors to all participants of their payment arrangements at least 30 days”highlighted the Central Bank in its communiqué.

With information from Brazil Agency.