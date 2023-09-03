Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2023 – 7:30 am

The Central Bank will publish on Monday, 4, at 10 am (Brasília time), the “Pix Management Report – Conception and first years of operation 2020-2022”. The document and the means of payment will also be the subject of the BC’s weekly live on the same day, at 2 pm, with the presence of the Director of Organization of the Financial System and Resolution, Renato Gomes.

The live is broadcast on the official page of the municipality on Youtube.

According to BC, the Pix report brings an X-ray of the instant payment service created by the body.

It is structured in the following topics: from idealization to implementation; Pix evolution in the 2021-2022 biennium; Pix in numbers and the future of Pix.

Some curiosities about the use of Pix are also presented, such as, for example, the largest transaction carried out in the period.