BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank forecasts credit growth in the country of 7.6% this year, compared to an estimate of 8.3% made in December, amid the monetary tightening promoted to fight inflation, according to data from its Report Quarterly Inflation Report released this Thursday.

Now, the expectation is that credit to families will rise 8.4% in 2023, against previous expectations of 9.0%. For companies, the high was calculated at 6.3%, compared to 7.3% in the last report.

For the stock of free credit, in which rates are freely agreed upon between banks and borrowers, the BC now projects an expansion of 7.1% (+8.6% before). For earmarked credit, which meets the parameters established by the government, the outlook is for an increase of 8.3% (+8.0% before).

(By Bernardo Caram)