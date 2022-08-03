





by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point for the second time in a row, to 13.75% per year, the highest level since January 2017, and indicated that it could end the aggressive tightening cycle. with a minor adjustment in September.

“The Committee will assess the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting,” said a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) released this Wednesday by the autarchy.

The monetary authority also issued a warning when stating that the possibility that fiscal measures to stimulate demand will become permanent accentuates the upside risks for the inflationary scenario.

On the other hand, he stated that the increased risk of a slowdown in the global economy also accentuates the downside risks in prices.

“The uncertainty of the current situation, both domestic and global, combined with the advanced stage of the adjustment cycle and its accumulated impacts yet to be observed, demand additional caution in its performance”, said the collegiate.

Regarding prices in Brazil, the statement stated that consumer inflation remains high, both in more volatile components and in items associated with underlying inflation – which disregards factors that are more subject to cyclical fluctuations.

The BC now sees the IPCA at 6.8% at the end of this year, compared to a projection of 8.8% at the last meeting. On the other hand, the projection rose from 4.0% to 4.6% in 2023. In 2024, the year that has now been incorporated into the relevant horizon of monetary policy, it would reach 2.7%, the same level estimated in June.

The estimates already incorporate tax cuts approved by Congress that will be partially reversed in January. Among the measures that reduce inflation in the short term are the temporary cut of the tax on gasoline and ethanol and the definition of a ceiling for charging ICMS on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport.

The Copom said it decided to emphasize twelve-month inflation in the first quarter of 2024, on the grounds that it softens the direct effects of tax changes. Its projection is for an inflation of 3.5% for this period.

The BC benchmark scenario assumes the interest rate forecast by the market, which ends 2022 at 13.75% per year, falling to 11% in 2023 and 8% in 2024, levels higher than those predicted at the previous meeting.

EXPECTED TIGHTENING

The magnitude of the Selic rate hike was in line with market expectations, according to a Reuters survey of 34 economists.

With the decision, the BC took the Selic to a level 11.75 percentage points above the historic low of 2% per year, reached amid the Covid-19 pandemic and which lasted until March last year. It was the twelfth consecutive increase in the base rate, which is at the highest level since January 2017, when it was also at 13.75% per year.

Looking ahead, analysts consulted after the Copom decision differed on the BC’s signal for the next steps in monetary policy.

“Now we have a slightly more benign scenario, such that expectations will probably stop getting worse until the next meeting, which could give some degree of comfort for the BC to interrupt the cycle”, said Vitor Martello, chief economist. of Parcitas Investimentos, predicting that the Selic high cycle has already ended at the level of 13.75%.

For Necton’s chief economist, André Perfeito, in turn, the BC will still tighten the rate twice more.

“The Copom suggests that it could stop the adjustment as early as September, but as this same Copom has positioned itself attentive to expectations, it seems to us that we may still have reasons for a longer tightening on that date,” he said.

In addition to the tax measures, the government is making a direct injection of resources into the economy in the final stretch for the elections, a factor that stimulates the economy and can put pressure on inflation. The actions include a reinforcement of Auxílio Brasil and gas assistance and the creation of benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

Analysts also assess that the increase in fiscal risk due to the expansion of expenses outside the ceiling deteriorates the exchange rate and market expectations for inflation. In addition, the end of the exemptions at the end of this year tends to put pressure on prices in 2023.

The inflation target for this year, already abandoned by the Central Bank, is 3.5%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points up or down. In 2023, the target will be 3.25%, also with the same margin.

(With additional reporting by José de Castro, in São Paulo)







