Previous estimates indicated that the country’s economic activity would rise 2.7%; agriculture should fall 2% in the year

O BC (Central Bank) raised the estimate for economic growth in Brazil from 2.7% to 2.9% in 2022. For 2023, the expected increase in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) was maintained at 1%.

The monetary authority released the projections in the Quarterly Inflation Report. Here’s the full of the document (2 MB).

The Central Bank said it changed the projections for 2022 due to the performance of the economy in the 3rd quarter of this year and the revisions of the historical series made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the report, the estimates released this Thursday (15.Dec.2022) reflect the perspective that the slowdown in economic activity will consolidate in the 4th quarter of this year and throughout 2023. The reason is the expected global economic slowdown and the cumulative impacts of monetary policy. The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised the basic rate, the Selic, to 13.75% in 2022.

The monetary authority assesses that there are challenges in the face of high interest rates in the world and the evolution of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Also contributing to the negative effect is the crisis in the real estate sector and the uncertainties related to the zero covid policy in China.

In Brazil, there arehigh uncertainty about the future of the fiscal framework🇧🇷 Doubts about the magnitude of fiscal stimuli in 2023 are also on the radar.

The BC worsened the projection for agriculture in 2022. In the previous report, it expected stability. It now forecasts a 2% drop in activity for the period. It also lowered the projection for industrial economic activity, from 2.4% to 1.9%. There was a worsening in the perception of the economic performance of the mineral extractive industry and the transformation industry. The report increased the estimate of civil construction growth this year, from 6.4% to 7%.

The service sector will drive the growth of Brazil’s GDP, according to BC. The monetary authority raised the high projection from 3.4% to 4.1%.

On the demand side, the BC expects a 4.2% growth in household consumption in 2022, compared to the 3.9% increase estimated in the previous report. Government consumption is expected to grow by 1.6%.

ECONOMY IN 2023

The Central Bank did not change the 1% growth projection for 2023. He said that discussions on the 2023 Budget point to a greater expansion of public spending than provided for in current legislation. Expenses are associated with the transfer of income to families. The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) has the effect of more than R$ 200 billion to pay the Bolsa Família of R$ 600.

The monetary authority defended that more fiscal stimulus can help stimulate aggregate demand, mainly in the short term. On the other hand, the injection of resources can impact the perception of public debt sustainability and harm financial conditions, in addition to economic growth.

🇧🇷The final outcome depends on a combination of the magnitude of fiscal expansion in the near term and the exact formulation of the new fiscal framework.“, said.

The BC is betting on a 7% growth in agriculture in 2023. It expects the industry to stagnate. The services sector should have a growth of 0.9%. On the demand side, household consumption should expand by 1.2%. Government spending is expected to advance 1.1%.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

The data of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) show that Brazil grew 5% in 2021, after having a 3.3% drop in GDP the previous year. Analysts interviewed by the Central Bank expect growth of 3.05% in 2022 and 0.75% in 2023, according to Boletim Focus.

The Ministry of Economy said that Brazil’s GDP will grow 3% this year, even if there is stability in the 4th quarter. The Brazilian economy grew by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter compared to the previous one, according to the latest figures released. The increase was 3.2% in the accumulated result for the year.

Considered the GDP preview, the Central Bank’s IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) rose 3.41% from January to October.