Estimate is in line with the financial market, which is betting on a 2.92% increase in GDP; data are from the Inflation Report

The BC (Central Bank) increased its projection for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth from 2% to 2.9%. The new estimates are in the Quarterly Inflation Report, released this Thursday (September 28, 2023). Here’s the complete of the document (2 MB).

The current estimate is in line with the financial market, which is betting on a 2.92% increase in GDP, according to the Focus Bulletin. For 2024, the monetary authority is betting on growth of 1.8%.

Analysts expect an increase of 1.5% in economic activity next year. Both the BC’s and the financial market’s projections are less optimistic than the government’s. The Ministry of Finance expects growth of 3.2% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.

The Central Bank said that the upward revision of estimates in 2023 is due to the high positive surprise in the 2nd quarter and, to a lesser extent, forecasts “slightly more favorable” for industry, services and household consumption in the 2nd semester.

The BC increased expectations for agricultural growth from 10% to 13%, with the improvement in the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) forecast for agricultural production of soybeans, corn, sugar cane and others.

Agriculture, however, is expected to contribute negatively to economic activity in the 3rd and 4th quarters of this year, especially from July to September.

“Most of the harvest of products with the highest annual growth occurred in the 1st half of the year,” the report said.

The industry growth revision was from 0.7% to 2%. The BC expects better performance in civil construction, for the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water and for the extractive industry.

As for the services sector – which accounts for the biggest impact on GDP – the estimate went from 1.6% to 2.1%.

On the demand side, the BC increased projections for family consumption in 2023. The growth estimate increased from 1.6% to 2.8%, influenced by the increase in families’ disposable income in the 2nd semester. The monetary authority said that income from work and social benefits rose. Furthermore, the household savings rate fell – which favors a significant increase in consumption.

Government consumption in the 2nd quarter was higher than previously forecast.