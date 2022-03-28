Those who did not withdraw forgotten funds from financial institutions in the first round will have a new chance as of today (28). The Central Bank (BC) released another recap of the site Amounts Receivable. Until April 16, there will be a new schedule for scheduling withdrawals based on the year of birth or foundation of the company.

According to the BC, everyone who made the consultation will have to repeat the procedure. Financial institutions have added information to the system and there may be new features overlooked. Even those who withdrew the money must redo the consultation.

Initially, the release of the withdrawal was scheduled for today for account holders of all ages. However, the BC changed the payment rules and released a new calendar to schedule withdrawals, in staggered stages according to the year of birth. As in the last few weeks, on Saturdays there will be a repechage within the repechage for those who missed the chance to schedule.

Under the new schedule, the account holder will be able to schedule the withdrawal at any time on the informed date, instead of entering at times determined by the system.

From April 17th to May 1st, there will be a system overhaul. Consultations will resume on May 2, at the opening of the second phase of the program, which will include more sources of funds forgotten in the financial system.

In the last three weeks, account holders were able to schedule the withdrawal, according to a schedule staggered by the year of birth or foundation of the company. Those born before 1968 could request an appointment between the 7th and 12th. For those born between 1968 and 1983, the process took place from the 14th to the 19th. Last week, it was the turn of those born after 1984, between the 21st and 26. The same dates apply to the creation of companies.

To schedule the withdrawal, the user must have a silver or gold account in the Portal Gov.br. Secure identification to access digital public services, the Gov.br account is available to all Brazilian citizens. O Login has three security levels: bronze, for less sensitive services; silver, which allows access to many digital services; and gold, which allows access to all digital services. After the withdrawal request, the financial institution will have up to 12 business days to make the transfer. The expectation is that payments made through Pix occur faster.

According to the BC, around 114 million people and 2.7 million companies accessed the consultancies system valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, created to redeem the money. Of this total, 25.9 million individuals and 253,000 companies discovered that they have receivables.

Most forgotten resources, however, are of little value. According to BC survey, balances up to BRL 1 correspond to 42.8% of cases and up to BRL 10 account for 69.7% of the total.

Despite the high volume of inquiries, the withdrawal scheduling process is being shorter than expected. Until last Thursday (24), only 2.83 million individuals and 6,172 companies had requested the withdrawal. Of the BRL 3.9 billion available, the withdrawal of BRL 239.3 million by individuals and BRL 6.3 million by legal entities has been scheduled so far.

Check out the step-by-step procedure for withdrawing the money below:

Step 1

access the site valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and withdrawal period informed in the first consultation. Those who forgot the date can repeat the process, without waiting for March 7th.

step 2

Do Login with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level). If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he must register immediately or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) in the site or on the Gov.br app. The BC advises the account holder not to leave to create the account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption. check here how to raise the level Login br.

step 3

Read and accept the disclaimer

step 4

Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable. The first stage of the query only reported the existence of amounts receivable, without providing details.

step 5

Click on the option indicated by the system:

“Request here”: to return the amount via Pix within 12 business days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys, inform personal data and save the protocol number, in case he needs to contact the institution.

“Request via institution”: the financial institution does not offer a return via Pix. The user must contact by phone or email informed to arrange with the institution the method of withdrawal: Available Electronic Transfer (TED) or Credit Document (DOC).

Important: on the information screen of the amounts receivable, the citizen must click on the name of the institution to consult the service channels.

New phase

In this first phase, R$ 3.9 billion forgotten in financial institutions are being released. In May, there will be a new round of consultations, with another R$ 4.1 billion available. In the second step, the following sources of residual balances will be included:

• improper collection of fees or credit obligations not provided for in the terms of the commitment;

• closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

• accounts closed at brokers and securities dealers;

• other situations that result in amounts to be returned recognized by financial institutions.

In addition to residual values ​​in banks, the citizen may have other sources of forgotten money, such as public funds quotas, review of Social Security benefits, fine-mesh refunds of the Income Tax and even small lottery prizes. THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide to facilitate the search for additional resources.

