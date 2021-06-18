O BC (Central bank) published on this Friday (June 18, 2021) the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting calendar for 2022. The Copom is formed by BC directors and meets every 45 days to define the Selic (basic interest rate) .

The Copom will have 8 ordinary meetings in 2022. The 1st is scheduled for February 1st and 2nd and the last for December 6th and 7th. Here’s the schedule:

February 1st and 2nd

March 15th and 16th

May 3rd and 4th

June 14th and 15th

August 2nd and 3rd

September 20th and 21st

October 25th and 26th

December 6th and 7th

The 1st session of the Copom is reserved for technical presentations on the economic situation and the 2nd for monetary policy decisions. The basic interest rate defined by the Committee is communicated right after the end of the 2nd day of the meeting, from 6 pm. THE ok of the Copom, which provides more details on the monetary policy decision, is published at 8:00 am on the Tuesday following the meeting.

The last Copom meeting took place this Wednesday (16.Jun.2021). The Copom raised the Selic from 3.5% to 4.25% per year and indicated that the basic interest rate should increase again on August 4th. The Copom also expressed concern about inflation and indicated that interest rates may rise more than expected in 2021, to a level considered neutral.

According to the Focus Bulletin, the financial market expects the Selic to close the year 2021 at 6.25%. For 2022, financial market economists estimate a base interest rate of 6.5%.

continue reading