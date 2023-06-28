Baja California.- an official of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of lower california was arrested some days ago in United States in drug possession; his arrest occurred in San Diego, California.

was identified as Ana Sofia Lopez35 years old, and trying He was trying to cross into the USA. with several kilograms of cocaine hidden (it is said that “tens”), but in an inspection detail of the vehicle in which he was traveling, in a sentry box, the drug was discoveredaccording to information from the Zeta Weekly, replicated by the news outlet La Opinión.

youa credential was also found in the vehicle that accredits Ana Sofía as an agent of the Public Ministry in Tijuanait adds.

from the authorities of Mexico and USAthere is strong secrecystands out.

US authorities notified the arrest of Ana Sofia to the FGE Liaison Unit of lower california.

In Mexico, the regional prosecutor in Tijuana, Édgar Mendoza Razo, confirmed the arrest of the agent, Although he claimed to ignore the reasons, the Infobae medium published on June 25.

“Yes (the woman) is assigned to the Tijuana regional office, but she does not have operational issues, she is administrative, reception and preparation of trades, as a secretary,” Mendoza Razo added.

The absence

According to the newspaper Milenio, Mendoza Razo reported that last thursday june 22 the director in charge of Ana Sofia Lopez notified his absence at work and an administrative record was drawn up.

The FGE Liaison Unit was notified by the United States authorities about the detention of the official, he added.

It was added that Ana Sofía’s mother has also worked in the Prosecutor’s Office for several years, like a cousin of hers, but that she was discharged after failing an anti-doping test, the Milenio newspaper abounds.

It was revealed that Ana Sofía’s contract was renewed every 3 months, and she had a gross salary of 33,500 pesos.

Councilor’s case

A couple of weeks ago Denisse Ahumada Martínez, councilor of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, was arrested in Texas, USA, when he was carrying 42 kilograms of cocaine.

After being arrested, she acknowledged that it was not the first time she had done it.

