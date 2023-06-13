President of the monetary authority assesses that there was an increase in the country’s credibility and sees Selic cut “in front”

the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) should grow close to 2% this year. He added that the reduction in future interest rates shows that the market sees it more “credibility” what has been done in the economic agenda of the country. It signaled a cut in the basic rate, the Selic, “ahead”, without mentioning when.

This Monday (12.jun.2023) he participated in the meeting with retail leaders, promoted by IDV (Institute for Retail Development), in São Paulo.

Watch:

The monetary authority estimates growth of 1.2% in GDP this year. The financial market increased the expected rate for the improvement of economic activity in 2023 to 1.84%. The Ministry of Finance expects a rise of 1.9%.

“We see a revision of the 2023 growth that reached 0.6% and 0.7% to close to 1.8%. With the number of the 1st quarter, I think this review will be very difficult to stop there. Most likely we will have revisions closer to 2% and even higher, due to the base effect of the 1st quarter ”, said Campos Neto.

The Brazilian economy grew 1.9% in the 1st quarter compared to the previous one.

Campos Neto said that, although economists estimate that Brazil’s structural growth –how much the country’s GDP can rise without causing more inflation– at 1.6%, he considers the level “very low”.

He stated that the reforms implemented in recent years in the country tend to improve the performance of Brazil’s GDP.

INTEREST RATE

Campos Neto was asked by the president of the Board of Directors of Magazine LuizaLuiza Helena Trajano, for the “high interest”. According to Campos Neto, the current debate is “very focused on Selic” and you need to analyze the data “more long-term structural”.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) conducts a questionnaire to economists and financial market analysts before meetings. The president of BC said that the “signs are not very good”. The next Copom meeting will take place on June 20 and 21.

The monetary authority questions what the neutral real interest rate is, a level that has no inflation or disinflation. “What we saw from August 2021 to December 2022 is that there is a perception that the neutral real interest rate has risen. That is, we need to have more interest to maintain the same inflation compared to August 2021 “he declared.

Campos Neto also said that the market is more pessimistic about long-term inflation compared to other times when the monetary authority began the interest rate cut cycle.

Regarding the Selic level, Campos Neto argued, citing “good surprises” in the inflation and growth data, which the “macroeconomic part cleared up a little”.

“The Central Bank determines the 1-day interest. From 1 day forward, what determines interest is people’s willingness to lend money to the government”. He also said that what determines the cost of credit is the long future interest rate curve, which had a drop “relevant”, of almost 3% depending on the period analyzed.

“This means that the market is giving credibility to what is being done, which makes room for action in monetary policy ahead.”, he declared. BC previously adopted a more rigid tone, with the expectation of Selic at 13.75% per year until mid-2024.

Campos Neto defended that the BC aims to bring inflation to the targets, 3.25% in 2023 and 3% in 2024.

COPOM AND CREDIBILITY

Campos Neto declared that it is necessary to reduce the interest rate with credibility. “The thing that we most want and hope for, we keep looking at the numbers every day, is to make room for us to have a lower interest rate”, he declared. Campos Neto pondered that the BC needs to respect the targets regime.

“The work of the Central Bank is very simple. The government sets a target, which is 3% [2024] and then we have a tool, which is interest, […] which is used to calibrate that. We understand that when we do it faster [o ajuste monetário] and does before, the cost of achieving inflation convergence is lower. […] Imagine if we don’t do this job well and have to raise interest rates again at some point”said Campos Neto to businessmen.

The BC president said that the Copom meeting is close and that he cannot advance the decision. “I’m 1 vote out of 9 [diretores]”, he declared. “We have to do things with patience and parsimony, because this convergence process, if it is interrupted in the middle, the cost is much higher”completed.

He declared that he understands the dissatisfaction with interest rates, but the BC’s job is to provide price stability in the short, medium and long term. He defended that the BC’s work has yielded positive results.

“We will do our best so that we can achieve an environment of stability for everyone as quickly as possible, but it is very important to understand that doing it artificially will not achieve the expected result”said Campos Neto.