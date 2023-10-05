Bc Partners, advisor chosen to sell Bindi sweets

Bc Partners has decided to sell Bindi-Forno d’Asolothe well-known Italian confectionery company that had bought directly from the family that owned the a brand end of January 2020 and which had a rating of approx 240 million. Now that value has risen and the time has come for the British investment company make cash. Bc Partners – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – would have appointed the financial advisor Rothschild for the sale of FDA Group, better known as Bindi-Forno D’Asolo. The group is now projected towards international expansion.



It would have already been started – continues Il Sole – a competitive process which should attract both other funds private equity is multinationals of the food industry. The valuation of Bindi-Forno D’Asolo would be around one billion euros, against a turnover of over 500 million and an Ebitda of 80 million. The confectionery sector, moreover has long enticed the world of private equity. Investindustrial acquired Italcanditi in 2019, while the British group Charterhouse has controlled Optima Mec3 since 2016, the Italian leader in ingredients for ice cream and pastry making. For his part Carlyle sold Irca to the fund Adventan operation completed last year with a valuation of over 1 billion for the Varese confectionery company.

