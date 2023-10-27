Professionals decided to start standard operations in November; measure affects data disclosure

O SINAL (National Union of Central Bank Employees) announced this Thursday (October 26, 2023) the decision for standard operation at the Central Bank from November 1st – the day on which the Copom meeting is held. The measure was defined in a meeting and will impact the general functioning of the institution, delay ongoing projects such as Drex (digital currency) and Pix Parcelado and the presentation of data relating to economic activity. The union president, Fábio Faiad, said that the strike “became inevitable” given the impasse in negotiations with the government. The category did not rule out going on strike from the 2nd half of November. Here’s the complete of the note (PDF – 18 kB).