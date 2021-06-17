The Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday, 17, that it decided to keep the basic interest rate at 19%. In a statement, the monetary authority cited the “strong” economic activity, but considered that the rise in import costs, demand dynamics and problems in the production chain in some sectors have fueled inflationary risks.

The institution characterizes as “significant” the effects of the escalation of inflation on a global level in international financial markets. According to the analysis, although external demand remains heated, domestically it slowed down in the second quarter of the year, amid the worsening of the coronavirus in the country.

On the other hand, the organization notes that the advance of vaccination in the country paves the way for the resumption of the tourism and service sectors. Along with the drop in gold imports, this movement should “accelerate the current improvement in the current account balance”. “The Bank will continue to decisively use all available instruments in pursuit of the main objective of price stabilization”, he guaranteed, in the note.

The Turkish BC has been the target of market suspicions since the beginning of the year, when the president of Turkey, Recep Tayip Erdogan, started a wave of dismissals considered arbitrary by the monetary authority. According to analysts, the objective is to guarantee the maintenance of an expansionist policy, to help contain the decline in its popularity. In March, Erdogan ousted then-Bank leader Naci Agbal and named Sahap Kavcioglu, a member of his party.

