The Central Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the basic interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 3.85% per year, as per the decision released on Tuesday, 2nd. of the bank’s Board remains the return of inflation to the target of 2% to 3%, and “whatever is necessary to achieve it” will be done.

“Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7% it is still very high and it will take some time before it is back on target. Given the importance of returning inflation to the target within a reasonable period of time, the Board [do RBA] judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted today,” the statement reads. Last month, the bank’s Board had kept the interest rate at 3.60% to give it time to “assess the state of the economy and prospects”. Now, the forecast is that inflation should be 4.5% in 2023 and 3% in mid-2025.

The statement also highlights that “some additional tightening of monetary policy may be necessary” to ensure that inflation returns to target within a reasonable time frame, but that this will depend on how the economy and inflation evolve. “The advice [do RBA] will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending, and the outlook for inflation and the job market,” says the bank.