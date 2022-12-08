Banking institutions will have until January to send new information on funds left by customers in their accounts

The SVR (Values ​​Receivable System) of the central bank There is no deadline for reopening. The tool allows people to receive the money “forgotten” on the banks. The monetary authority released the information this Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022). Here’s the full of the report (75 KB).

Know who is entitled to receive the resources:

people with closed checking or savings accounts with an available balance;

people who had fees and installments or credit operations improperly charged;

people with capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

persons with unsought resources relating to closed consortium groups.

The BC civil servants’ strike delayed consultations on values. The stoppages ended on July 5, 2022, but hampered the progress of transfers.

Banks will have to report by January 2023 the amounts to be returned. The data will be processed by the Central Bank and made available to users as soon as the system is reopened. The monetary authority is still working on improvements to the platform, such as the module for querying data on the deceased.

The head of the Department of Citizen Assistance, João Paulo Resende Borges, said that the BC teams are working to adopt improvements in the system to provide a “best user experience🇧🇷 One of them is “adoption of a virtual queue to access the SVR, which will replace the scheduled access logic (on a defined day and time) of the 1st version of the system🇧🇷

The BC will also disclose to third parties the amounts receivable from deceased persons. 🇧🇷With the reopening of the SVR, heirs, testamentary executors, administrators or legal representatives of the deceased person will be able, by accepting a Term of Responsibility, to consult the existence of amounts to be returned belonging to the deceased person and learn how to redeem this amount”, said the statement.

AMOUNT

The Central Bank said the total amount that will be available for people to receive cannot yet be assessed. It will be possible after sending the data made by the banks. Currently, the stock of amounts to be returned registered in the SVR is R$ 4.6 billion, of which R$ 3.6 billion for 32 million CPFs; and R$ 1 billion for 2 million CNPJs. Most people have up to R$ 10 reais to receive. Read the table below:

WHAT HAS BEEN PAID

Banks transferred BRL 2.36 billion to 7.2 million individuals and 300,000 legal entities in 2022. Of the total, BRL 321 million were paid via Pix, the instant payment system.

🇧🇷This represents an important action by the Central Bank for society. This is people’s money that, most of the time, was forgotten in institutions. These, in turn, had the cost of accounting for these values ​​and of unsuccessful attempts to contact former customers to return the funds”, said John Paul.