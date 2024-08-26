Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 12:38

When anticipating the positive movement of the labor market in July based on data from the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed Workers (Caged), the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, took the opportunity to criticize the conduct of monetary policy by the Central Bank. The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, has suggested that a buoyant labor market inspires concerns due to the impact on inflation.

“I want to draw the Central Bank’s attention to this. This (the heated job market) cannot be used as a pretext to talk about raising interest rates. The Central Bank needs to learn that there is more than just one way to combat inflation, which is by restricting credit and raising interest rates. Inflation can also be controlled through supply, through increased production,” said Marinho.

He spoke at the seminar “Development and the World of Work”, which takes place this Monday at the headquarters of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), in Rio de Janeiro.

“It means more production to control inflation, more distribution, more purchasing power for the country’s working class. Because there is room for that. I would like to draw the attention of businesspeople to look at their production lines and their production capacity. We have not yet reached our full installed production capacity. There is room for growth,” continued Marinho.

According to the minister, “when and if” there is 100% occupancy of the country’s industrial plants, new investments can be planned in order to expand it by offering more credit.

“I’m not an economist, but we learn in life. We saw during (the governments) Lula 1 and 2 that we controlled inflation by increasing production,” said Marinho.