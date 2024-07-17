Innovation agenda carried out by the authority is of utmost importance for society, says Eduardo Lopes, who represents financial institutions

The Central Bank demands a renewal of staff and an expansion of financial capacity to “to handle” of the innovation agenda, says Eduardo Lopes, president of Zettaan association that represents financial and payment institutions.

The agency has been dealing with an increase in regulatory responsibilities over the last decade and at the same time has seen staff leaving, either through the retirement of civil servants or employees moving to the private sector, says the executive, in an interview with Poder360.

In parallel, he adds, the BC develops an agenda “of greatest importance to society”which resulted in products such as Pix and Open Finance. The lack of resources, however, has already delayed innovation and regulatory projects, as shown in an internal report from the agency obtained by Poder360.

“We have been, from the very beginning, very vocal in favor of the claim of the BC employees in general. Not of one specific group or another, because there are also differences of opinion among them”says Lopes. Zetta does not have an official position on the PEC 65 of 2023. The text provides for the financial autonomy of the BC.

The innovation agenda implemented by the agency in recent decades, says the executive, is important not only for the financial sector, but for society as a whole. For Lopes, the agenda is a matter for the State and should continue to be important in the next administration of the Central Bank, starting in 2025. “When we listen to the career employees who lead and contribute to these projects, it seems to be something that is present throughout the BC staff.”he says. He adds that this agenda has been around for years and does not belong to a specific government.

Exemption

If the government taxes the financial sector to compensate for the payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities, it could increase the cost of credit in the country, says Lopes.

“Any measure that burdens a specific sector, particularly the financial sector, will in some way generate more costs for the chain as a whole. This will make something more expensive that is already not cheap in Brazil: the cost of credit.”it says. “This is not the most appropriate path and is not in line with the government’s own agenda of making credit cheaper and expanding access and financial inclusion.”.

Open Finance

A survey conducted by Datafolha, at the request of Zetta, showed that 54.7% of Brazilians have never heard of Open Finance. The system was launched in March 2022, replacing Open Banking.

Lopes links the result to a communication challenge and the need to expand the available functionalities. To resolve these issues, he says, joint work is needed between the system’s governance structure and the Central Bank, to advance regulatory agendas, and the market, to implement the new features.

Asked about the priorities for Open Finance in the short term, Lopes cites the need to advance in the portability of credit, salaries and investments first. “The Central Bank is very committed to this agenda because it sees that it is in favor of consumer empowerment and increased competition in the sector”declares the executive.

The Central Bank, he says, is defining the rules for credit portability via Open Finance, conducting market consultations to understand what the priorities and challenges would be. The conversation, he says, is well advanced. Zetta advocates that portability should be done in shorter terms and that it should offer both payroll and personal credit. The association also requests that the operating cost reimbursement fee be waived for these two types of credit.

Salary portability via Open Finance, he says, could be made possible by an existing feature, smart transfers – based on rules pre-established by the user, they allow the automation of transfers between accounts of the same account holder in different institutions. Currently, however, salary accounts are not part of Open Finance, he says. “It wouldn’t even be necessary to develop a new mechanism, just make some regulatory adjustments and we could already simulate salary portability”.