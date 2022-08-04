The former director of the BC (Central Bank), Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, assessed that the Copom (BC’s Monetary Policy Committee) left room for further hikes in the basic interest rate. Declaration was given to CNN on Wednesday (3.Aug.2022), right after the adjustment of the Selic to 13.75% per year.

The rate began to rise in March 2021, from 2% to 2.75%. Since then, the jump has been 11.75 percentage points. With the last adjustment of 0.5 percentage point, it reached the same level as in December 2016.

In Figueiredo’s opinion, the Copom is leaving a “little crack” to the possibility of further interest rate hikes. The expert says that the moment is “challenger”, as the country spent more with the release of social benefits –which can become permanent–, but did not increase its collection.

“This year, with all this, the fiscal result will probably be close to zero, maybe a little positive. Analysts think it will be between 0.5 and 1% next year, but it’s a little early to tell.”. According to Figueiredo, what the market is saying is that 2023 “it will be more difficult, but it will depend on how the next government will position itself”.

According to Copom, the next meeting should decide on a “residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude”. That is, the rise in September should be 0.25 percentage point, raising the Selic to 14% per year.

The monetary authority considers “appropriate” keep moving forward “significantly” with the monetary tightening. “The Committee emphasizes that it will persevere in its strategy until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”wrote in a statement.

COMPENSATION

Also on Wednesday (Aug 3), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, defended the collection of a tax on dividends to finance the permanent payment of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil. He spoke of a 15% tax rate on profits exceeding R$400,000 per year. He said the measure would reach 60,000 people.

In addition, the tax reform proposed by the government would also allow the updating of the Income Tax table – a campaign promise by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018.

So much Bolsonaro how much the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who lead the polls of voting intentions for the Palácio do Planalto, promised to maintain the value of the benefit from 2023.

UNDERSTAND THE COPOM

The committee formed by BC directors meets every 45 days to define interest. The next meeting will be on the 20th and 21st of September.

The Selic is the main instrument to control inflation, which is high in the country and in the world. The IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) reached 11.9% in the 12-month period up to June. It accelerated in relation to May, when it reached 11.7%.

Even with the loss of breath, inflation is 8.4 percentage points above the target of 3.5%. Analysts say the war between Russia and Ukraine should continue to put pressure on inflation around the world, including Brazil.

The current level is also above the target ceiling of 5%. If the year ends above this level, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, will have to send a public letter explaining the reason for the non-compliance. According to the law that authorized the BC’s autonomy, it is the central duty of the monetary authority to ensure the purchasing power of the population.

Campos Neto already had to explain in 2021, when inflation reached 10.06% and the target was 3.75%. He justified that oil and energy put pressure on the price index. Read the full text here.

The most recent financial market projections, published in the Focus Bulletin, indicate that inflation will decelerate to 7.15% at the end of the year. Even so, it is still above the 2022 target ceiling of 5%. Analysts estimate that the Selic will end 2022 at 13.75% per year, the current level. There are economists, however, who expect a new adjustment in the coming months.

The rise in the Selic rate also has an impact on the country’s economic activity, as it makes credit more expensive. Financial market projections indicate that Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will grow by 1.97% in 2022.