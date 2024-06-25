Estimates inflation of 4% in 2024; A possible scenario of constant base interest at 10.5% per year will take inflation to 3.1% in 2025, said the Copom minutes

The minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) say that it will be able to do “future adjustments” at the basic rate, the Selic, to bring inflation to the 3% target. It estimates that the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) will be 4% in 2024 and 3.1% in 2025 in a constant base interest scenario over the relevant horizon – which is until the end of 2025. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 292 kB).

The BC assesses that there is a more challenging scenario and that it has unanimously chosen to interrupt the cycle of falling interest rates, “highlighting that the uncertain global scenario and the domestic scenario marked by resilience in activity, rising inflation projections and unanchored expectations demand greater caution”.

The minutes also said that monetary policy should remain contractionary – that is, with the rate above the neutral rate – for a period of time.”sufficient at a level that consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”.

O B.C. (Central bank) decided on Wednesday (June 19, 2024) to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year. Like this, the cutting cycle comes to an end of the basic interest rate started in August 2023. The maintenance was due to unanimity of directors of the monetary authority. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 34 kB).

There were 7 meetings in which the BC reduced the Selic. There were 6 drops of 0.50 pp (percentage point) and one of 0.25 pp. The basic rate remains at the lowest level since December 2021, when it was 9.25%.

Selic is the basic interest rate for the Brazilian economy. It directly influences the rates that will be charged on loans, financing and investments. In the financial market, it impacts the performance of applications.

PT AND LULA RAISED THE TONE Lula frequently criticizes the high level of the Selic during his 3rd term in Planalto. The attacks are directed at the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. Complaints intensified in the days leading up to this Wednesday’s meeting (June 19). As shown by the Power360the expectation for the end of the cuts cycle was practically a unanimity in the financial market. Projections regarding the decision affected the political mood of the PT member and his allies. On Tuesday (June 18), the president he said that Campos Neto works against the economy. He stated that the head of the monetary authority wants to harm the country and has a political side. “We only have one thing that is out of adjustment in this country: it is the behavior of the Central Bank. This is a misfit thing. A president who does not demonstrate any capacity for autonomy, who has a political side, and who, in my opinion, works much more to harm than to help the country. There is no explanation for the interest rate being the way it is”declared the PT member in an interview with the radio CBN. On the same day, the PT (Workers’ Party) announced who will file a lawsuit against the president of the monetary authority in court. As part of the offensive, the party’s national president, federal deputy, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), still will make a live after the Copom announcement, at 7pm. The president of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), Márcio Pochmann, also participates. It will be broadcast on the caption’s YouTube channel. Lula has 4 nominees at the Central Bank. It will only be able to obtain a majority of seats in 2025, when Campos Neto and 2 other directors end their term. In other words, from January onwards, the Central Bank will be controlled by the Palácio do Planalto. A similar situation occurred during the 2nd term of Dilma Rousseff (PT). UNANIMOUS SCOREBOARD All directors of B.C. (Central Bank), including the 4 appointed by the current government, followed Roberto Campos Neto and chose to maintain the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 10.50%. If the May meeting had a split in the collegiate, this Wednesday’s meeting (June 19) presented cohesion in monetary policy. Financial market analysts were already expecting the Selic to be maintained, but the question was whether the Copom would be as polarized as in the previous meeting. The current president’s nominees are: Gabriel Galípolo (Monetary Policy) – took office on July 12, 2023;

Ailton Aquino (Inspection) – took office on July 12, 2023;

Rodrigo Teixeira (Administration) – took office on January 1, 2024;

Paulo Picchetti (International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management) – assumed the position on January 1, 2024. A divided committee is not good for this transition period in the presidency of the Central Bank. There is a fear among financial agents that the departure of Roberto Campos Neto and 2 other directors in December 2024 could make the monetary authority more tolerant of higher inflation.

The Copom meeting is the 4th with 4 names nominated by President Lula.

The Central Bank is an institution with autonomy operational. The 8 directors and the president have 4-year terms of office – which do not coincide with the Executive Branch’s electoral period.

