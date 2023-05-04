By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank decided on Wednesday to keep the Selic rate at 13.75% a year, without signaling a possible future cut in the basic rate, and reiterated that it will not hesitate to resume the cycle of monetary tightening if necessary, despite considering that a scenario of new interest rate increases is now “less likely”.

“The Copom emphasizes that, despite being a less likely scenario, it will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not go as expected,” said the communiqué of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting.

At the first Copom meeting after the formalization of the fiscal framework proposal by the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government, the Central Bank statement stated that the presentation of the new rule reduced part of the uncertainty, but said that amid a scenario of unanchored inflation expectations attention and patience are still needed in the conduct of monetary policy.

The monetary authority maintained the symmetry between factors that generate risk of low and high inflation, keeping the fiscal one among the risks of rising prices.

Even with the framework already presented by the government, the Copom stated that there is uncertainty about the final design of the rule to be approved by Congress and, “more relevant to the conduct of monetary policy”, its impacts on expectations for the trajectories of the public debt and inflation, and on risky assets.

The option for maintaining the Selic occurred hours after the Central Bank of the United States announced an increase in its interest rate target by 0.25 percentage points, signaling a possible pause in increases.

EXPECTATIONS

Although annualized consumer prices have cooled in recent months, reaching 4.65% in March, market expectations for inflation have worsened since the March monetary policy meeting. In the communiqué, however, the BC removed the section in which it emphasized the worsening of expectations.

The BC maintained its projections for prices in relation to the March meeting. The monetary authority informed that, in its reference scenario, inflation estimates are at 5.8% for 2023 and 3.6% in 2024, the same levels predicted at the previous meeting.

The BC’s reference scenario takes into account the trajectory for interest rates signaled by market analysts in the Focus survey – which has indicated the expectation of interest rate cuts starting in September of this year.

In an alternative scenario, in which the BC leaves the Selic constant throughout the entire relevant horizon, the projection of the autarchy was also maintained in 2023 (5.7%), and reduced from 3.0% to 2.9% in 2024 .

The monetary authority reaffirmed that consumer inflation and underlying inflation (which disregards higher volatility factors) remain above the range compatible with meeting targets.

Inflation targets are set at 3.25% this year and 3.00% in 2024 and 2025, in all cases with a tolerance of plus or minus 1.5 points.

Maintaining the Selic for the sixth consecutive meeting –despite pressure from the government for rate cuts– was decided unanimously by the BC’s board of directors. Director Carolina de Assis Barros did not participate in the meeting due to the death of a family member.

Copom’s decision was in line with market expectations, according to a Reuters poll, according to which all 40 economists consulted expected the level to remain unchanged.

President Lula has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs, arguing that the current level makes borrowing in the country unfeasible.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, has argued that the government has been adopting measures that pave the way for a reduction in interest rates, such as measures announced to expand collections and the proposal for a fiscal framework.

With the decision, the BC kept the Selic at a level 11.75 points above the historic low of 2% per year, reached during the Covid-19 pandemic and which was in effect until March 2021. The basic rate remains at the highest level since January 2017, when it was also at 13.75% per annum.