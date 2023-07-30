Minister of Finance says that government nominations for the bank’s board will take “different points of view”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Saturday (July 29, 2023) that the BC (Central Bank) is “very monolithic” It is “little plural” although, according to him, it is an organ “very prepared from a technical point of view”. According to the minister, the president’s indications Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the board of the monetary authority will take “different points of view”.

“I think that just in this 1st year the debate will air a lot. We’re going to bring fresh perspectives and analysis on what’s actually going on. And I’m not talking about left, right, development, orthodox and heterodox here.”said in interview to journalist Luis Nassif from TVGGN.

On July 4, the Senate approved Gabriel Galípolo, former Treasury Executive Secretary, and Ailton Aquino to assume the Monetary Policy and Supervision directorates of the Central Bank, respectively.

Haddad once again defended the fall in the basic interest rate, the Selic. He stated that there is a space “quite considerable” to reduce the current level and that the cycle of cuts should already begin. In June, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to maintain interest rates at 13.75% per annum for the 7th consecutive meeting.

“Once you start having a cutting cycle, it starts to have an impact on investment […] You have a whole chain of transmission that starts to take effect. It is not an immediate thing, nor is 0.5, 0.75 or 0.25 going to be very relevant. But this sign is very important for economic agents to begin to position themselves in relation to the internal market”he stated.

According to the minister, the economic team of the Lula government hoped that in June it could be done “a little cut” on the base rate, but said it ruled out a significant change “due to the profile of the Copom board, a very conservative profile”.

Below are other statements by Haddad: