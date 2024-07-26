Bank analysts say they expect Copom to keep the Selic rate at its current level at meetings in late July

JP Morgan said that Brazil’s Central Bank would be on the verge of raising its base interest rate. It said the agency is in an increasingly uncomfortable position as expectations are unanchored.

“Further increases in inflation projections could trigger increases in the second half of this year”warns the bank in a report released to the market this week.

Economists Cassiana Fernandez and Vinicius Moreira expect Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to maintain the Selic rate at the current level of 10.5% after its meeting next week.

Resilient economic activity and fiscal stimulus, as well as exchange rate depreciation due to caution regarding public debt sustainability, are factors that impact inflationary expectations and points to be constantly monitored.

“These factors lead to an increase in inflation expectations, despite the current moderation of inflation. At this point, we still do not believe that the BCB will make a U-turn and start a cycle of hikes.”JP Morgan ponders, indicating that, with the Selic still at a restrictive level, the monetary authority tends to “wait and see”.

The board must reinforce the importance of caution and moderation in decisions in its statement, without disregarding possible movements in interest rates in the future, in the bank’s understanding.

Regarding the risk balance, the bank recalls that, in May, some members saw an upward trend, while in June, the majority chose to maintain the symmetrical balance, which requires special attention to indications of future actions by the board in subsequent meetings.

With information from Investing Brazil.