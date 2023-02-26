Rate will remain at 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the monetary authority; percentage should drop to 4.7% at the end of 2025

O BC (Central Bank) states that real interest rates equaled the level of the 3rd quarter of 2015, when they reached 7.8%. Rates are adjusted for inflation.

The percentage was reached at the end of 2022 and should remain at the same level in the 1st quarter of 2023. The estimate is in the letter that the BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, forwarded on January 10 to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadto explain the overrun of the inflation target last year.

In the same document (full – 462 KB), the monetary authority projects a downward trend for real interest rates still in 2023. According to BC expectations, the rate should drop from the 2nd quarter and reach 6.9% by December.

The tendency is for it to maintain its downward trend, reaching 5.2% at the end of 2024 and 4.7% in 2025. “ex ante”when annualized interest is estimated based on projections of the basic interest rate, Selic, and inflation over the next 12 months.

At the end of 2020, Selic was in two% and real interest was -1.3%. Since then, there has been an increase of 9.1 percentage points in the real rate, which represents the highest increase within the inflation targeting regime.

Selic is at 13.75% and the high percentage has been criticized by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and by allies of the Chief Executive.

Party representatives defend the visit of the head of the monetary authority to the National Congress to explain the policy adopted at the head of the BC.

“Ex-post” estimation

The calculation of real interest rates indicates a peak of 9.4% in June 2023. The survey was carried out by the economist Alex Agostinifrom the risk agency Austin Ratingthe request of Power360.

Interest should start to fall from the 3rd quarter of this year and reach 5.3% in February 2025.

Understand “ex ante” It is “ex post”

Real interest can be calculated in two ways, considering the Selic rate and inflation:

ex ante – is when annualized interest is calculated based on projections for the next 12 months;

ex post – in this case, estimates for the 12 months prior to the reference month are considered.

