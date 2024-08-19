Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 14:32

Amid the postponement of the US interest rate cut cycle, worsening inflation expectations in Brazil and the recovery of Brazilian economic activity, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Director, Gabriel Galipolo, stated that the BC will remain firm in its objective of pursuing the 3% inflation target. To achieve this, the entire board appointed today is willing to raise interest rates whenever necessary, he said.

“There is no center of the target. The Central Bank has to pursue the 3% target, and expectations are above that. The Copom minutes made it very clear that we are dependent on data, and as I said, there is a list of data that will be published (by the next meeting), and the alternatives are open,” said Galípolo.

“Inflation projected for the next 18 months is above target, we said in the minutes. I said that inflation above target meant that variables are uncomfortable,” he said at an event in Belo Horizonte, mentioning that inflation in the services sector is also running at a level above target and equally uncomfortable.

According to the director, the tolerance limits of the target range of the regime in force in the country do not exist to reduce the effort of monetary policy. It is up to the BC to pursue the target, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN). “The better the BC’s framework becomes the more we respect this concept.”

According to him, it was very important to have managed to dispel skepticism about a possible interest rate hike. “The market was reading that the Central Bank was playing with one hand tied. There was skepticism about the Central Bank’s willingness to increase the interest rate. The reading was that the Central Bank was unable to use monetary policy tools.”

Points of attention

The Central Bank’s Director of Monetary Policy also said that improving the outlook for economic activity is one of the points of attention. And that the BC’s role is to “take care to ensure that these indicators do not become a disorder that signals growth in demand at a speed that is far out of step with the growth in supply.”

According to him, a series of data has been showing a surprise from the point of view of economic activity, such as unemployment that is at very low levels, with the lowest level of unemployment since 2014, income growth that has been breaking records, which has been growing a lot, and a labor market that has been showing itself to be tight by several metrics. He also mentioned a GDP that has been systematically revised upwards in relation to growth expectations.

“Obviously, all of us, including those at the Central Bank, understand the possibility that people can earn more money, have more opportunities, and find more jobs as a success. No one has any kind of perverse feeling to hope otherwise,” he commented.

“But the role of the Central Bank, the Bank that must oversee inflation, is to ensure that these indicators do not turn into a type of disorder that signals growth in demand at a speed that is far out of step with growth in supply,” said the BC director. “The BC is trying to dissect how much of the heated economy is being passed on to prices.”