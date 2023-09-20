Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 14:59

After losses of R$10.542 billion with its position in foreign exchange swaps using cash criteria in August, the Central Bank recorded a positive result of R$443 million with these contracts in September, until the 15th.

According to the accrual concept, there was a gain of R$8.822 billion. The result according to the accrual criterion includes gains and losses occurring in the month, regardless of the financial settlement date. The financial settlement of this result (cash) occurs the following day, on T+1.

With the profitability in the management of international reserves, there was a loss of R$27.237 billion. Gains and losses from exchange rate correction, mark-to-market and interest are included in the calculation.

The net result of reserves, which is the profitability minus the cost of funding, was negative at R$32.838 billion in September, until the 15th. The result of foreign exchange operations, in turn, showed a loss of R$24.015 billion.

The BC always highlights that, both in relation to currency swap operations and the management of international reserves, it does not aim to make a profit, but to provide hedge to the market in times of volatility and maintain a liquidity buffer for times of crisis.

YTD

In the accumulated period from 2023 until September 15, the result with the BC’s foreign exchange swap position is positive at R$60.410 billion according to the cash criterion and R$64.218 billion according to the accrual concept.

With the profitability in the management of international reserves, there is a loss of R$90.571 billion. The net result of reserves was negative at R$203.176 billion. The result of foreign exchange operations showed a loss of R$ 138.958 billion.