Guilherme Mello, from the Economic Policy of the Treasury, believes that maintaining the Selic was a response to criticism from the government

The Secretary for Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, said this Friday (24.Mar.2023) that maintaining the Selic rate at 13.75% had repercussions on the economic department as a “political message” BC (Central Bank) to the criticism made by government leaders.

In an interview with the newspaper The State of São PauloMello criticized the way the municipality communicated the decision and said he did not understand the technical criteria adopted to keep the rate so high.

“I am not saying that I was surprised by the decision [que manteve a Selic em 13,75% ao ano], which many people expected. I was a little worried about communication. At some point, it seems that the BC wanted to take an almost political position: ‘In the face of criticism, I’ll do this’. I don’t know if the communique lends itself to that. So much so that the market agents themselves look at it and say that this is not going to happen, this is rhetoric. I don’t know if it’s the most suitable format”said the secretary.

The BC cited uncertainty about the fiscal framework, the fall in the price of commodities international markets, the slowdown in domestic lending, the slowdown in economic activity and global inflationary pressures as justifications for its decision. Read the full note (57 KB).

However, Mello said he did not agree with the economic vision of the agency and listed a series of factors that would allow an immediate reduction of the Selic rate.

“We do not have inflation above the world average; we are not as far from the target as other countries; we started the monetary tightening cycle earlier, we maintained this cycle for a longer time and this is already impacting the credit market; we have no pressure in the labor market; we don’t have any external commodity shocks putting pressure on free or administered prices. If you look at the set of factors, there is room for this country to reduce interest rates”argued.

The government has been making statements contrary to the Central Bank and the bank’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, since the beginning of his mandate. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already criticized the current rate and Campos Neto several times. On Tuesday (21.Mar.2023), Lula said that he will continue to hit the monetary authority so that interest rates are reduced.

After the announcement of maintaining the Selic, allies of President Lula criticized the decision. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadclassified the statement released by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) as “very worrying”.

PT president and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said that Campos Neto’s monetary policy “already defeated” and that the high rate only benefits the “rentiness and those who do not produce”.

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeirasaid that the BC president will go down in history as the “world champion of the highest interest rates in the world”.

The leader of the government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the BC’s decision “is frustrating, unjustifiable and incompatible”. She stated that it looks more like a “political decision”.

The president of Psol, Juliano Medeiros, said that the decision is a “disaster” it is a “attack to the Brazilian economy”.

the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) called the BC’s decision “absurd” and said that the Finance and Taxation Committee of the House will summon the president of the monetary authority to provide clarification.

the federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) was another to criticize BC. Said it’scowardice” keep the interest rate at 13.75%. He also stated that Campos Neto will need to explain the decision. “Either give up sabotaging Brazil or I will defend your resignation immediately”he declared.

The CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) said that the decision “reveals Copom’s complete submission to the interests of the rentiers”.

“Evident boycott by the president of the Central Bank to the efforts of all those who work for the resumption of activities and economic growth, generating jobs and income distribution”, says an excerpt. Here’s the full of the note (33 KB).

the federal deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) stated that the BC measure will only “benefits bankers and the market”.

the federal deputy Ivan Valente (Psol-SP) mocked the bank’s independence. “Whom does the ‘independent’ Central Bank serve? It is not for the population, Selic at the heights only helps bankers”he declared.

In a note, Força Sindical said that the decision is a “extortion for Brazilians and the productive sector”. “It is worth noting that high interest rates bleed the country and make development unfeasible”, says an excerpt. Here’s the full (133 KB).