To the non-bank financial institutions will be able to carry out exchange transactions of up to US$500,000 starting September 2. The BC (Central Bank) raised the limit for these transactions, currently at US$300,000.

The new ceiling applies to foreign exchange transactions carried out by securities brokerage firms, securities and real estate distribution firms and brokerage firms authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market. According to the Central Bank, there are 76 such institutions in the country.

The BC stated that the measure aims to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the foreign exchange market, creating more channels for carrying out foreign exchange transactions.

According to the agency, the new limits will mainly benefit small and medium-sized Brazilian companies that operate in foreign trade.

In 2023, foreign trade transactions worth US$300,000 to US$500,000 accounted for 5% of the quantity and 3% of the value of export exchange transactions, in addition to 2.6% of the quantity and 6% of the value of import exchange transactions. The information is from the Central Bank.

With information from Brazil Agency.