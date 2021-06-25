The BC (Central Bank) once again adjusted the schedule for the implementation of open banking. As a result, some stages of the technology project will only be completed in 2022.

The open banking implementation schedule was updated this Thursday (June 24, 2021), right after the monetary authority gained from the CMN (National Monetary Council) the exclusive competence to define the deadlines for implementing the program. here is the whole (50 KB).

The head of the sub-unit at Denor (Department of Regulation of the Financial System of BC), Diogo José Sousa da Silva, said that only had been done. “one-off adjustments” is that “the main milestones of the project” have not been changed.

In practice, however, some stages of open banking were left for 2022. It is something that was not in the plans of BC president Roberto Campos Neto, who wanted to finish the implementation of open banking in 2021.

According to BC, the 2nd phase of open banking is held for July 15th. From this date “It will be possible to share the registration and transactional data of customers, with their prior consent, observing a staggered and efficient launch schedule of the interfaces dedicated to sharing (APIs)”.

The 3rd phase of the project, relating to payment initiation services, was also maintained on August 30th. However, now it will be done in stages. This year, only Pix transfers will be available. Initiation via other means of payment, such as accounts from the same institution, TEDs, bank slips and debits, will only come in 2022.

Silva said that Pix has an easier standardization, as it was developed by BC. He also said that Pix is ​​widely accepted by the population.

The implementation of the service for forwarding credit operation proposals by digital correspondents was also set for 2022. The BC stated that this stage was postponed to March 30 because it will require adjustments to the current regulations.

The last phase of the project, called open finance and is scheduled for December 15th, has also been changed. The idea is for financial institutions to offer information about investment, insurance and foreign exchange products openly this year, but for customers of these products to be able to share their data with other institutions participating in open banking only on May 31, 2022.

In a statement, the BC said that, with these measures, “reinforces its commitment to implementing the most comprehensive Open Finance model among all jurisdictions that have regulated the subject, with the expectation of bringing significant benefits to Brazilian society over the next few years, preserving the security and solidity of the system ”.

Open banking is an open system that will standardize financial services and allow consumers to share their data with all financial institutions. According to BC, the process will increase competition and may result in the creation of personalized products, in addition to rates compatible with the consumer’s payment history.

continue reading