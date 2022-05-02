BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meetings, starting this month, will have more time for technical presentations on the economic situation, the Central Bank (BC) reported on Monday.

From now on, the first session of Copom meetings, focused on the analysis of scenarios and conjuncture, will take place on Tuesday mornings and afternoons and also on Wednesday mornings. Until now, these meetings were concentrated only on Tuesday mornings and afternoons.

“This change aims to make more time available for technical presentations on the economic situation, without changing the number of presentations or participants,” he said in a statement.

According to the BC, there will be no change in the second session, specifically focused on the Selic rate decision. This part of the meeting takes place on Wednesday afternoons.

According to the monetary authority, as it is an administrative adjustment, there is no need to change the Copom regulation.

The Committee will meet this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to define the level of the basic interest rate. In previous communications, the BC indicated that it will raise the Selic by one percentage point, to 12.75% per year.

(By Bernardo Caram)

