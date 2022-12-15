BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank has forecast credit growth in the country of 15.1% this year, compared to an estimate of 14.2% made in September, according to data from its Quarterly Inflation Report released on Thursday.

Now, the expectation is that credit to families will rise 18.1% in 2022, against previous expectations of 16.4%. For companies, the high was calculated at 10.9%, compared to 11.2% in the last report.

For the stock of free credit, in which rates are freely agreed upon between banks and borrowers, the BC now projects an expansion of 16.3% (+17.2% before). For earmarked credit, which meets the parameters set by the government, the outlook is for an increase of 13.4% (+9.7% before).

According to BC accounts, the expansion of the stock of credit in 2023 will be 8.3%, against 8.2% estimated in September. In this case, the monetary authority sees a rise of 9.0% in credit to individuals (8.7% in the previous projection) and 7.3% in credit to companies (compared to 7.4%).

Next year, the stock of credit with nonearmarked resources should expand by 8.6% (it was 9.6% in September), while the balance with earmarked resources should rise 8.0% (against 6.0% ), completed the BC.

(By Bernardo Caram)