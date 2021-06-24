The BC (Central Bank) increased the projection for the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) for 2021 from 5% to 5.8%. The estimate was updated in the Quarterly Inflation Report. here is the whole (2 MB).

With the projection, the monetary authority recognizes that the percentage will be outside the inflation target of 3.75%, with an interval of 1.5 percentage points for more and less (from 2.25% to 5.25%) .

In the previous document, the BC had the expectation that inflation would reach 7.8% in the 12-month accumulated until June. Now, it starts to estimate the index at 8.4%. It forecasts a cooling by the end of the year to 5.8%.

The probability of inflation being above the target went from 41%, in the previous report, to 74% in the current one.

When inflation is out of the tolerance percentage, the BC president, today Roberto Campos Neto, needs to send a letter to the Executive Branch explaining the reasons for the non-compliance.

The last time the IPCA was not in the range was in 2017, when it reached 2.95%, below that year’s target floor (3%). The then president of the Central Bank, Ilan Goldfajn, had to address a letter to the Ministry of Economy explaining the price index so low. At the time, the 4.85% drop in food prices at home had been the main cause of inflation below what was allowed in 2017.

In the Quarterly Inflation Report, the BC gave some examples that justify higher-than-expected inflation:

rising prices of commodities, including the price of oil;

alteration of the hypothesis on the electricity tariff flag.

The Central Bank also outlined alternative scenarios for inflation. Simulated 2 risks for the projections: the US monetary policy and the prices of commodities. The Central Bank has an interest rate of 0% to 0.25% to stimulate the economy. There is, however, a fear of international inflation and a necessary resumption of interest rates. The elevation harms emerging countries such as Brazil. BC outlined a scenario for an anticipated rise or at a faster pace than expected.

The United States seeks the level of full employment to raise the base interest rate. It also targets inflation that stays moderately above 2% for a period of time. In the 1st possibility, the BC sees a depreciation of the real against the dollar, which temporarily raises the inflation projection from the 3rd quarter of 2021. It would take the IPCA to 9.1% in the year to September and until the end of the year would smooth to 6.3% – which is 0.5 percentage point above the BC’s projection for inflation.

In the 2nd scenario, the exchange rate depreciation would be permanent and the increase in the interest rate would cause a more “meaningful and lasting“. Inflation would reach 9.1% in the third quarter of the year, but would end the year at 7.1%, or 1.7 percentage points higher than what is expected by the monetary authority.

