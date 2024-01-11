Repurchase operations and currency swap rollovers are maintained, according to statements published on Wednesday night.

As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), for the category, the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) has treated the list of employee demands with “disregard”. At the same time, BC workers claim, the Ministry has made asymmetric concessions to other categories, specifically citing federal police officers and IRS auditors.

In the note released this Wednesday, 10th, Sinal also cites a “concern” with the “lack of dialogue” and the “alleged authoritarian haste” of the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, in addressing issues such as the Amendment Proposal Constitution (PEC) of the independence of the municipality.

The president of the BC is not in Brasília and, since Monday, the 8th, has been traveling from Miami (USA), where he participates in the bimonthly meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Tomorrow, the Director of Administration, Rodrigo Alves Teixeira, responsible for dialogue with employees, will be in the federal capital. His schedule only provides for internal dispatches.

