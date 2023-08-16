Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 12:35

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, reaffirmed this Wednesday, the 16th, that, in addition to market expectations, the autarchy follows other vectors, such as its own projections. Campos Neto reiterated, however, that the role of market expectations is important and is associated with the assessment of credibility.

He mentioned that, in general, countries that monitor expectations outside the financial world tend to have more volatile indicators, especially when the analysis is based on consumer perception. “In general, consumer perceptions of inflation tend to be higher than economists and more volatile.”

Spreads and credit card

The president of the Central Bank also pointed out that over the last few years, with the implementation of more than twenty measures to reduce spreads, there has been a drop in this indicator in most credit products.

He added that there were few products with elevation, such as credit cards. “To great credit the measures were effective.”

Campos Neto participated this Wednesday morning in the 35th Congress of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel).