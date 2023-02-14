By Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank has not proposed to the government an increase in the inflation target to gain flexibility in the monetary policy, but it has suggestions for improving the mechanism, said this Monday the president of the autarchy, Roberto Campos Neto, noting that it is up to to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to forward eventual proposals for changing the rule to the National Monetary Council.

“I think it’s important to say that we don’t study changing goals. We do not understand that the target is a monetary policy instrument, there are obviously improvements to be made”, stated Campos Neto in the Roda Viva program.

“At no time did we defend simply increasing the target in the sense of gaining flexibility, even because it is not our belief”, he added.

Amid successive criticisms by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the actions of the monetary authority and the level of interest in the country, Campos Neto said he understood the president’s haste and highlighted that the BC does not like high interest rates, but argued that it is difficult to have good -social living with uncontrolled inflation.

“The Central Bank does not like high interest rates, it is obvious that we want to do our best to have low interest rates, to have sustainable growth”, he said, adding that the autarchy’s agenda is very socially focused.

“We believe that it is possible to do tax together with social welfare, but we believe that it is very difficult to have social welfare with uncontrolled inflation”.

Guest of the TV Cultura program, the president of BC stated that he has been talking with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and argued that it is important to recognize the goodwill and fiscal effort of the new government.

According to him, if it becomes clearer what the government’s fiscal framework will be and reforms move forward, it is possible that the country will return “soon” to the scenario of the end of last year, when the BC predicted that it would be possible to cut the basic interest rate already at from mid-2023 and achieve the targets.