Autarchy dismisses “censorship or restriction” of directors after “Folha” report mentions “gag law” for directors

O BC (Central Bank) published a note this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) in which it denied the existence of an attempt by the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, to control interviews of directors of the institution. “There is not and will never be censorship or restriction of any kind on the free expression of BC leaders”, says the text. Here’s the full (209 KB).

The demonstration took place in response to the article published in the column by journalist Mônica Bergamo, from the Folha de S.Paulo. The text states that a member of the government had access to a document that is the “AI-5 from the Central Bank”referring to the institutional act of the military dictatorship (1964-1985) that limited political rights.

According to the report, the regulation would be a “gag law” directors, who would be conditioned to grant interviews after approval by the BC president. The topic became public after Gabriel Galípolo, director of Monetary Policy, and Ailton Aquino, director of Inspection, assumed positions in the monetary authority. Both were appointed by the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the communiqué, the Central Bank stated that all directors have “full right to freely express their opinions in the channels they deem appropriate, without the need for any prior authorization or approval”.

“The BC has been studying how to improve its communication and any change will encourage greater openness and exposure of the thinking of its leaders and the performance of the Autarchy, in line with the autonomy recently approved in Complementary Law 179, of 2021. In fact, especially after the approval of autonomy, the BC has been expanding the frequency and channels of communication with society and the press”said the institution.