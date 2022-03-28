by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank announced on Monday the postponement of the release of statistics for the month of February, initially scheduled for this week, noting that the new publication dates will be informed “in due course”.

The monetary authority did not immediately inform the reasons for the change. In the last week, other disclosures had already been postponed. BC Employees Union has stated that the incidents are a consequence of the standard operation of servers who ask for salary readjustments.

According to the announcement made on Monday, the presentation of statistics on the external sector (initially scheduled for this Monday at 9:30 am), credit (Wednesday at 9:30 am) and fiscal statistics (Thursday at 9:30 am) are postponed.

The president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), Fábio Faiad, told Reuters that representatives of the servers met on Saturday with the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, but there was no formal proposal for a readjustment or restructuring of careers.

“The postponement of statistics has to do with stoppages. As there is no official proposal from the government, the Central Bank’s servers will define today an indefinite strike starting on April 1, ”he said.

The president of the National Association of Analysts of the Central Bank of Brazil (ANBCB), Henrique Seganfredo, also stated that the postponement is related to the movement of the agency’s servers.

“The ineffectiveness of Roberto Campos Neto led us to this”, he said. “BC specialists should deliberate this afternoon on the strike.”

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat